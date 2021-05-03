American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

