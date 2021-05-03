Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,809,772 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $40.39.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.