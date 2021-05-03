Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,809,772 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $40.39.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit