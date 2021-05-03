AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.80 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

