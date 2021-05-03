AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.77. 11,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

