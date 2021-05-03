AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 10,008 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $120,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN opened at $289.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.