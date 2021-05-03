AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 93,817 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $92,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $623.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $231.38 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

