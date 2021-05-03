AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $149.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,856 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $149,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.01 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

