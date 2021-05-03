AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $37.06 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.47.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.13 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

