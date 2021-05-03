AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $58.71 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1,697.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,375 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.25% of United Rentals worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.36.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $319.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.