AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 9,217 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $313.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

