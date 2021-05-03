AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125,714 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $239,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $603.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.65 and a 200-day moving average of $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.88 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

