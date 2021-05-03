Amon (AMN) Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Amon has a market cap of $5.95 million and $4,293.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

