Ampfield Management L.P. Makes New $1 Million Investment in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. ITHAX Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $9.96 on Monday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

About ITHAX Acquisition

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.