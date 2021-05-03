Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 245,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $946.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

