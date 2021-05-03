Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Camden National reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Camden National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.