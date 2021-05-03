Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. 34,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

