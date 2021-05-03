Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 1,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.36 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit