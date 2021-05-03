Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 1,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.36 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

