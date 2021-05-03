Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

