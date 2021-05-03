Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.