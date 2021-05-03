Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.68 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $295.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $172.01. 4,129,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,571. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit