Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.68 Million

Analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $295.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $172.01. 4,129,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,571. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

