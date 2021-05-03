Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.88. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.