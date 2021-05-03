Analysts Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.75. UGI reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 659,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,838. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco increased its position in UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.