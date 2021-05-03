Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $419.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $429.18 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $255.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,982. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

