Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keyence Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyence in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get Keyence alerts:

KYCCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $482.85 on Monday. Keyence has a 1 year low of $345.36 and a 1 year high of $587.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.18.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.