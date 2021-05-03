Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $43.25

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,647. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 567,993 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.