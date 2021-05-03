Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT at $25.20

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

