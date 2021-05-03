Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT at €88.93

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.93 ($104.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMW shares. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.40 ($98.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.99. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

