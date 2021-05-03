Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $161.69

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.69.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

FNV stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

