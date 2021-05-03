Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $82.53

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.53.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

PSX stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

