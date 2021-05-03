Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. 54,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,757. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. Trimble has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

