Anchor (ANCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,966.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.34 million and $20,966.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.31 or 0.10513258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00100926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046671 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

