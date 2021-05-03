Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Lowered by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

BUD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.22. 6,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

