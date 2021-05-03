ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANSS opened at $365.66 on Monday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average is $349.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Earnings History for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

