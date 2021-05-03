Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.5%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 55,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,875,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

