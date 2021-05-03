Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.39 on Monday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.40. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

