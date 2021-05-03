Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

