Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.