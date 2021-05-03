Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 101,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.