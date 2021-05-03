Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 101,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit