Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

