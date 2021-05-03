Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 114,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

