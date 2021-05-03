ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,695,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 32,010,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

ARC Resources stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

