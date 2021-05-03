ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE MT opened at $29.29 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

