Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

