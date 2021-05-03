Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$834.93 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Several research firms have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

