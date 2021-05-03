Arion Trading Down 35.2% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $96,313.74 and approximately $184.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00277625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.58 or 0.01153003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00720965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.66 or 0.99908309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,885,960 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

