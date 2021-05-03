Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 681 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 251,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 305,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,025,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

