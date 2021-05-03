Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $40.13 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

