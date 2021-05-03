Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $40.13 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit