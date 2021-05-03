Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 124,230 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000.

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

