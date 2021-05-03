Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,000 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $36.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $395,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,998.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

