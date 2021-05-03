ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.56

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 2500201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

